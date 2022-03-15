TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss situation in Ukraine in phone call

15 March 2022 [21:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

In a Monday phone call, the Turkish and Russian foreign ministers discussed recent developments in the Russian-Ukraine crisis, Trend reports citing Anadolu News Agency.

Earlier Monday night, Cavusoglu also spoke on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the latest situation and tell him about Turkey's efforts to restore peace.

Last week, in an unprecedented meeting, Cavusoglu brought together Lavrov and Kuleba to discuss peace in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

