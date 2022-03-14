Approval of new sanctions against Russia by EU ambassadors due Monday - French mission

By Trend

Finalization and approval of new anti-Russian sanctions at the level of the EU ambassadors is expected on Monday, March 14, the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union wrote on Twitter on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The European Commission and the European External Action Service have presented proposals on new sanctions worked out following the ‘informal’ summit in Versailles and consultations with our international partners," the tweet said. A new package of sanctions will be the fourth since February 24.