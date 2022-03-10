TUMOSAN exhibits domestic products at Konya Agriculture Fair

By Azernews





TUMOSAN, a Turkish machinery industry company, is exhibiting its products at the 18th International Agriculture, Agricultural Mechanization, and Field Technologies Fair in Konya, according to Yeni Shafak.

According to TUMOSAN General Manager Halim Tosun, the company will demonstrate the impact of the domestic and national industry at the fair.

"As TUMOSAN, we are exhibiting our products and works with the signature of 100 percent Turkish engineering, with our tractor, agricultural equipment, and R&D stand, at the 18th International Agriculture, Agricultural Mechanization, and Field Technologies Fair, which is important to us and where we feel at home," Tosun stated.

Due to the pandemic, the fair, which features 461 companies from 20 countries, has been postponed for two years.

Tosun stated that TUMOSAN offers its new engine models 81.100 (95 HP) and 81.110 (105 HP) to farmers.

"With TUMOSAN engines rated at 95 and 105 horsepower and TUMOSAN transmissions with 16 forward-16 reverse Hi-Lo gear options, the 81 Premium Series also provides solutions for farmers, such as the PowerShuttle, which comes standard, and the hand clutch, which allows gear changing through the gear lever," Tosun said.

With its highly equipped 4wd and cabin air-conditioned model options, the 81 Premium Series, which has a lifting capacity of 4,000 kilograms, is ready to serve farmers.

"We have added 8065 (65 HP) and 8170 (65 HP) 3-cylinder models to the 8000 and 8100 series family, which has been serving farmers as a four-cylinder for many years. We continue to expand our product line to meet every need of farmers, with 3-cylinder model options in both traditional and contemporary designs," he added.

With an emphasis in recent years on tractor models with 4-cylinder engines in garden group goods, TUMOSAN's garden group product line has gotten a new lease on life with the addition of the 52L series.

The strong and efficient 52L series engine was supplied to farmers in 3 and 4 cylinder configurations. TUMOSAN's latest 4-cylinder garden group 52L Series tractor models were also on display at the exhibition.

In addition to its technological and user-friendly product development studies in the agricultural sector, TUMOSAN continues to develop projects with the goal of increasing the localization rate of products in line with the current technological infrastructure.

The S8000 marine engine, TMSN 7.5 and TMSN 5.4 diesel engines, Tractor Electronic Control Units, the Aircraft Stopping System, and a forklift with a lifting capacity of 3.5 tons have all entered mass production.

Tosun emphasized that the company is working hard to keep up with the field's modern technological trends.

"Examples of our work include New Generation Tractor Development Projects, Conventional-Hybrid and Electric Platforms, and New Generation Engine and Transmission Projects. We have always prioritized domestic and national technology. Behind every product is the skill of Turkish engineers, the contribution of domestic technology, and the effective use of this technology," he said.

The company has already produced Stage III-A diesel engines ranging from 48 to 125 horsepower, according to the general manager.

"As a result of our R&D studies, we also have new generation 4 and 6-cylinder internal combustion engines; we can produce internal combustion engines with up to 530 horsepower. Our collaboration with the Defence Industry Presidency, the Industry and Technology Ministry, and other public institutions continues. At the same time, we will supply a 6-cylinder engine for the Presidency of Defence Industry's Special Purpose Tactical Wheeled Armored Vehicles (OMTZA) project, which means that for the first time, a domestic and national engine will enter the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory," Tosun emphasized.