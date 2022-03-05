NATO to further provide support for Georgia - secretary-general

By Trend

NATO needs to increase cooperation with Georgia, as well as with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and with other partners, due to the escalation of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, Trend reports via the press conference of the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Today at the ministerial meeting we discussed the need to support partners who may be at risk, including Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina," Stoltenberg said.

NATO has been supporting Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and other partners for many years, and helping them strengthen their defense capabilities, as well as defense and security institutions, he said.

"NATO also has a training center in Georgia. We have joint training and different activities with different partner countries. This is part of expanding what we are already doing by strengthening the defense and security institutions, through reforms and training," Stoltenberg concluded.