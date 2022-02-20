Georgian PM meets Bulgarian colleague at MSC

By Trend

Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili met Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, within the scope of the Munich Security Conference (MSC 2022) on Saturday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Dignitaries discussed the positive trend of bilateral and multilateral relations in development.

It was noted that 2022 is a jubilee year for bilateral relations between the two countries, as 30 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Bulgaria.

It serves as a good cause for further advancing the cooperation in various areas. Positive trend of bilateral trade and economic ties in development has been highlighted at the meeting, along with the prospects of cooperation in the sectors of transportation, energy and communication.

Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration process was in the focus of the meeting, along with the reforms implemented or pending in that direction. Open Door Policy of NATO and the role of Black Sea Security in ensuring common European security was underlined.

Also, the Prime Minister of Georgia expressed his gratitude to the Bulgarian colleague for supporting the Associated Trio Initiative, which is an important format for achieving specific, tangible results with joint efforts in the process of European integration.