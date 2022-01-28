FAO: Global food prices rise to highest level over past decade

By Trend

Global food prices have risen to the highest level in the world over the past decade, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) told Trend.

The FAO official noted that a sharp increase has been observed in global food prices over the year 2021.

“The Food Price Index computed by the FAO averaged 133.7 points in December 2021, up 25.1 points (23.1 percent) from December 2020. This pinpoints that food prices have risen to the highest level in the world over the past decade,” the official said.

During the last year, the official noted, a number of factors contributed to this increase.

“The breakdown of the value chain, unfavorable weather conditions, rise in energy prices and high costs of inputs, as well as the steady increase in demand for food are among the main factors leading to rising food prices,” the FAO added.

The official emphasized that projections suggest that food prices are likely to remain high also in 2022.

“Rising food prices, restored worldwide concern about the nutrition and food security all over the world. At the national level, food security is a situation through which a state is able to meet the food demand of its population on a continuous and stable basis,” the official said.