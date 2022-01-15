Russian FM talks meeting of Turkish, Armenian special representatives

By Trend

Russia greatly welcomes the meeting of the special representatives of Turkey and Armenia in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the remark at a press conference on the results of the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2021.

"Turkey and Armenia have appointed their special representatives. Russia helped to reach such an agreement. Our role is to help establish the direct dialogue. I hope that this will be successful," he said.

A meeting of special envoys of Turkey and Armenia, Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan, began in Moscow on January 14 to normalize relations between the two countries.

During the first meeting, the parties will discuss the steps to be taken in the process of normalizing relations, and their details.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the country is interested in continuing such contacts.

Economic issues are also expected to be discussed at the meeting.