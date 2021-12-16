Korean engineer praises enormous potential of Turkish youth

By Azernews

Korean engineer Young-Jin Woo, who is working on the Canakkale 1915 Bridge, has praised the Turkish youth for their enormous potential, Yeni Shafak has reported.

“Turkey's most important strength is its huge young population, which is extremely promising. The Turkish youth are very interested and curious. They are passionate about their work, talented and have enormous potential. Gaining more experience will enable them to compete globally,” Woo stressed.

He stated that the Turkish workers and engineers working on the project had accomplished great and very important tasks.

He noted that since his arrival in Turkey in 2017, he could not manage to visit Turkey’s famous places due to the pandemic.

“After the successful completion of the project, I with my wife want to see famous places in Turkey that we have not seen before,” he said.

Woo is a bridge engineer of DLE&C Korean company that has been involved in the construction of the Canakkale 1915 Project in Turkey. The 1915 Bridge, which will connect the country to two continents from Canakkale, is dedicated to Turkey’s victory over the foreign invaders in the 1915 war.

The Canakkale 1915 project (also known as the Dardanelles Bridge) is a suspension bridge being constructed in Canakkale province in northwestern Turkey. Situated just south of the towns of Lapseki and Gelibolu, the bridge will span the Dardanelles strait, about 10 km (6.2 mi) south of the Marmara Sea.

With a main span of 2,023 meters, the bridge will be the longest suspension bridge in the world. The total length of the bridge is planned at 3,563 meters and together with the approach viaducts, the length will reach 4,608 meters.