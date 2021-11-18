Turkey ranks second in e-commerce worldwide

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey has ranked second in the world for the rate of internet users purchasing products or services online, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

According to the October 2021 Digital World research conducted by the UK-based global social media agency We Are Social together with Hootsuit, Turkey became second following Thailand in the list, the report added.

As a part of the research, internet users in the 16-64 age group were asked whether they had purchased goods or services online in the previous week.

With 69.2 percent Thailand ranked first and Turkey shared second place with South Korea with 65.1 percent. This rate was 64 percent in China, where e-commerce is most common, 63.3 percent in the UK and 56.9 percent in the U.S.

The co-founder of a cash-back shopping site Guclu Kayral said that Turkey ranked 22nd for online product and service purchases in 2020.

“While Indonesia, England and Thailand shared the first 3 places in 2020, Turkey in the 22nd place was even below the world average. In July 2021, Turkey surpassed the world average for the first time; It ranked 12th with 44.5 percent. Turkey is the country where new participation in e-commerce is most intense. If this momentum continues, it will be a clear leader in the world in 2022," he said.

He added that earlier, the research was conducted once a year, while it is being repeated every quarter in 2021.

Kayral underlined that the research covers 55.5 million people belonging to the 16-64 age group in Turkey.

He highlighted that in previous years, respondents were asked whether they had shopped online in the last month. This year the question has been changed to whether online shopping has been done in the previous week.

The rate of those who shopped the latest week was 65.1 percent or 36.1 million people, Kayral underlined.

He noted that when the respondents were asked about their online shopping activities during the last month. Thus, the rate of online shoppers increased to 75 percent, which makes up 41.6 million people.

Kayral stressed that the number of online shoppers and the frequency of shopping are on the rise in Turkey.