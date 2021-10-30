Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighbouring Pakistan

By Trend

The Taliban government has sent an envoy to run the Afghan embassy in the Pakistani capital, senior Taliban sources said, as the new administration starts to take over Afghanistan's network of foreign delegations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Mohammad Shokaib was appointed first secretary or charge d'affaires at the embassy, which has not had an ambassador in place since the previous Western-backed government withdrew its envoy in July over the alleged kidnapping of his daughter.

As Pakistan does not officially recognize the new Taliban government, Shokaib will not have the formal title of ambassador but will be in charge of the embassy.

A Pakistan foreign ministry spokesman said the appointment was mainly about ensuring consular functions, adding: "There are millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and there are visa issues as well."