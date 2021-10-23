Turkmen delegation to pay working visit to Iran

By Trend

The corresponding order was signed by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on October 23.

Thus, the Turkmen delegation will take part in the 16th meeting of the joint commission with Iran on economic cooperation, as well as in inter-ministerial consultations.

It is also expected that on October 27 the head of the Turkmen foreign ministry will take part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan and Russia, which will be held in Tehran.

Earlier it was reported that the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran agreed to solve the problem of resuming natural gas supplies.