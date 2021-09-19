Indian gov't asks states to analyze COVID-19 situation, strengthen health infrastructure

By Trend

India's federal government on Saturday asked states to undertake in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 situation, strengthen health infrastructure, increase stock of essential medicines and augment human resources, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The directions were issued during a virtual meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to review the COVID-19 management and response strategy.

"He reminded the states that there is no room for complacency and stressed on the need to strictly enforce COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Citing examples from other countries that saw multiple peaks of COVID-19, Gauba expressed concern over certain pockets in the country reporting high test positivity.

"He advised the state health administrators to undertake granular analysis of their COVID-19 trajectory, ramp up their health infrastructure, undertake stocking of essential medicine and augment human resources at the earliest to meet any potential surge in cases," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, in view of the forthcoming festival season, the Health Ministry said the states were directed to ensure all necessary precautions and effective enforcement for avoidance of mass gatherings and congested closed spaces.