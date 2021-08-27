Turkey develops software for domestic fighter aircrafts

By Azernews





Turkey has developed a software for its domestic fighter aircrafts, the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TUSAS) Software Director Guray Yildiz told Yeni Shafak newspaper.

Yildiz said that Turkish companies have developed task and upper control software for the combat aircrafts such as HURJET, AKSUNGUR, Gokbey, National Combat Aircraft (TF-X), Atak, Atak-2 and HURKUS.

“Flight control software, flight management software and mission software are 100 percent domestic in all projects,” he stressed.

The development of the projects has been implemented in close partnership with different companies and SME’s, Yildiz added.

Moreover, Yildiz stated that the operating systems for HURJET, AKSUNGUR and TF-X combat aircrafts have been developed in close cooperation with TUB?TAK.

Earlier, Turkey had to import expensive operating systems from foreign sources.

Domestic software will enable Turkey to create its own aircrafts as well as do exports to other countries, he emphasized.

In Yildiz’s words, Turkey is working on the development of the 5th and 6th generation aircrafts and UAVs and is willing to catch up with the world’s leading countries in this industry by 2023.

“As a company, we are aware of the importance of this issue, so we work very closely with TUB?TAK B?LGEM. We now want to use TUB?TAK Real-Time National Operating System (RTOS) in all of our projects, including HURJET,” he said.

Yildiz noted that the first flights of the National Combat Aircraft (TF-X) and the Jet Training and Light Attack Aircraft HURJET will be carried out by 2025.