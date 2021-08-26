Turkey to evacuate its soldiers within 36 hours from Afghanistan

By Azernews





Vugar Khalilov

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson ?brahim Kalin has said that the evacuation of Turkish soldiers from Afghanistan can be completed in 24 or 36 hours, local media reported on August 25.

Kalin said that all plans and preparations for the evacuation of the Turkish soldiers had been going on for some time and the soldiers were returning to their country after successfully complementing their duties.

Turkey had been following the situation in Afghanistan very closely and it would never agree to be in a process that endangered its soldiers, Kalin stressed.

Commenting on the Kabul airport’s security issue, Kalin said that it could be provided by the Turkish civil experts after the withdrawal of the troops, since a security structure should be developed to ensure the safety of the airport, which the Taliban is not capable of.

In Kalin’s words, the Taliban also does not want the airport to be completely shut down. Therefore, negotiations between Turkey and the Taliban are ongoing about the airport’s future protection.

Moreover, Kalin underlined that the ethnic and sectarian structure of Afghanistan should be taken in to account to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“It is very important that everyone has a representation here. It is necessary to see the picture that will emerge in the coming days and weeks. It would not be wise to stay out of the process completely,” he said.

Commenting on illegal immigration of Afghans, Kalin said that the international community had to take more responsibility on this issue and the government would take all necessary steps to prevent illegal immigration to the country.

Furthermore, the spokesperson talked about commencement of the new phase in the relations between Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel.

He once again called on the US administration to stop supporting the PYD/YPG terrorist organization in Syria.