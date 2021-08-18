Georgia reveals amount of food products import from Turkmenistan

By Trend

Georgia imported from Turkmenistan different products for the total amount of $410,700 from January through April, 2021, the Georgian Agriculture Ministry told Trend.

In particular, Georgia imported from Turkmenistan 403.5 tons of poultry mean for a total amount of $303,800.

The message also shows import of 27 tons of frozen livestock mean for a total amount of $66,200.

Also, Georgia imported 20.1 tons of wheat pastry production from Turkmenistan for a total of $40,700.

As reported, Georgia has exported a total amount of $1.7 million worth of agricultural production to Turkmenistan from January through April 2021.

"As for the agro-production exported from Turkmenistan to Georgia – it has amounted to $411,000," said the ministry.

Georgia has mainly exported soybean syrup, livestock frozen meat, poultry meat and potatoes to Turkmenistan in the reported period, said the ministry.

"Within the same period, Turkmenistan has exported poultry meat, livestock froze meat and wheat pastry to Georgia," the ministry said.