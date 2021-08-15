Uzbekistan increases imports of leather goods from Turkey

By Trend





The value of export of leather goods from Turkey to Uzbekistan surged by 87.1 percent from January through July 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $4.82 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In July 2021, the export of leather goods from Turkey to Uzbekistan soared by 85.5 percent compared to July 2020, reaching $541,000, the ministry noted.

Turkey overall increased the export of leather products by 23.7 percent in the first 7 months of this year compared to the same period of last year, up to over $938.3 million.

Turkey exported leather goods worth $145.4 million in July 2021, which is 13.8 percent more compared to July 2020.

During the period of July 2020 through July 2021, Turkish leather goods exports totaled over $1.5 billion.