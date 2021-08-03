Istanbul top Turkish city for number of houses sold in 2021

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Istanbul ranked first for the number of houses sold in Turkey between January and June this year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) has told local media.

In the first half of the year, Istanbul accounted for 20 percent (100,851) of the 553,000 houses sold throughout Turkey.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), house sales in the first half of 2021 decreased by 11.5 in the first half of 2021. compared to the same period 552,810 in 2020.

Istanbul was followed by capital Ankara with 53,575 houses sold in this period. Next in the list are ?zmir (31, 683 houses), Antalya (24,446 houses), Bursa (20,537 houses), Mersin (16,643 houses), Konya (13,587 houses), Gaziantep (13,314 houses), Kocaeli (13,172 houses) and Tekirdag (13,159 houses).

Moreover, 12,735 houses were sold in Balikesir, 12,484 in Aydin, 11,644 in Kayseri, 11037 in Adana, 10,609 in Shanliurfa, 9,831 in Mugla, 9,196 in Hatay, 8,899 in Manisa, 8,855 in Sakarya and 8,729 houses in Samsun.

In the first half of 2021, the number of sales across 15 metropolitan cities throughout the country remained above 10,000, while half of the total sales took place in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, Bursa and Mersin.

Hakkari and Ardahan, with 107 and 110 houses respectively, were the lowest ranked provinces for the number of houses sold in the first six months.

Moreover, 285 houses were sold in Bayburt, 323 in Tunceli, 369 in Gümüshane, 610 in Igdir, 654 in Shirnak, 676 in Artvin, 772 in Bitlis and 829 in Agri.

The total number of houses sold in 14 provinces in the January-June period remained below 1,000. Çankiri (854), Kars (909), Bartin (912) and Mush (995) were among these provinces.