Turkey: Tourist influx reported in Aegean coast ahead of Eid-al-Adha

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement that the country will celebrate Eid al-Adha for nine days has made people working in the tourism sector happy, Turkish daily Yeni Shafak reported on July 13.

Expressing that the nine-day holiday will be the lifeblood of tourism, professionals in this sector have underlined that there is an influx of tourists from Istanbul to the Aegean. They state that the rate of occupancy in the Aegean coastal facilities during the holiday is over 90 percent.

Turkish Hoteliers Federation Vice-President and Aegean Touristic Enterprises and Accommodation Association President Mehmet ?shler said that the facilities closed during the Ramadan Feast will compensate their losses during this holiday.

High occupancy in hotels

Ishler said that the occupancy rate of the facilities on the Aegean coast is above 90 percent during the holiday.

"The period, especially between July 12-25, is very busy. It seems that the occupancy will reach 100 percent as the day approaches. We do not recommend our citizens to make an instant plan without making a reservation. Otherwise, they will face difficulties to find a place,” he said.

Flow to the Aegean Sea coast

The businessman noted that the success in the vaccination process against Covid-19 also has an impact on tourism.

"There is an influx from Istanbul to the Aegean. Due to the highway connection, the holiday centers in and around Izmir also came to the fore in preference. We observe that the density in the Aegean is increasing because it provides holiday opportunities for every budget," he said.

Lifeblood of tourism

One of the vice-presidents of the Federation, Kusadasi Hoteliers and Investors Association President Tacettin Ozden said that the nine-day holiday will be the lifeblood of tourism.

Pointing out that the activity in the facilities is pleasing, Ozden said that this period has a very positive impact on tourism as it encourages people to take a long vacation.

“Citizens who will spare the first two days for sacrificing will also find time for a holiday. Hotels in our area are almost full. The nine-day holiday will definitely be a lifeline for tourism and will give the tourism professionals a breath of fresh air," he said.

Those afraid of prices will look for thermal zones

Denizli Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association President Gazi Murat Shen also pointed out that different holiday preferences come to the fore due to the occupancy on the beaches.

He noted that the prominent ruins in Turkey, Pamukkale, will be the most visited site during the holiday.

"Accommodation fees in thermal facilities in Denizli are almost a quarter of the price compared to coastal regions. They will be in demand. We expect the occupancy rates in Pamukkale to increase next week," Shen said.