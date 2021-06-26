Georgia reports 754 coronavirus cases for June 26

By Trend

Georgia reported 754 coronavirus cases, 438 recoveries, and 18 deaths on June 26, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 435 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 76 cases, and the Kakheti region with 69 cases.

A total of 35,928 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 16,639 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19,289 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.1 percent, while 2.47 percent in the past 14 days. As of June 26, 251 529 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 362,937, among them, 348,705 people recovered and 5,255 died.

There are 35 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,592 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 585 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.