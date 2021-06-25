Israel open to new joint projects with Uzbekistan in tourism fie

By Trend





Israel is open for cooperation with Uzbekistan in the field of tourism, Director of the Department of the Ministry of Tourism of Israel in Russia and the CIS, Counselor of the Embassy of the State of Israel in Russia Vladimir Shklyar told Trend.

According to Shklyar, Israel positively assesses the possibility of cooperation with Uzbekistan in the field of tourism.

"In the last three years before the coronavirus pandemic, the tourist flow to Israel from this country was small, from 3,400 to 3,900 per year, but there is certainly potential for its increase," Shklyar said.

Regarding the current projects being implemented jointly with Uzbekistan to develop cooperation in the field of tourism, Shklyar said that at the moment there are no joint projects in the field of tourism, adding that Israel is open to proposals in this area.

"With the outbreak of the pandemic, tourism has stopped. At the moment, there is a warning against traveling to Uzbekistan. And passengers arriving from this destination, except for holders of Israeli vaccination or recovery certificates, must be quarantined," he said.

"It is important to add that we are working on expanding information cooperation with the media of Uzbekistan. We will share the most relevant news, which are important at this time, perhaps more than ever before," he stressed.