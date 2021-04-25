Turkish MFA shares publication regarding victims of ASALA terrorism

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kyran has paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian ASALA terrorist organization, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

"Those who are trying to distort and politicize the events of 1915 will not be able to achieve recognition of the so-called “Armenian genocide” and will not make us forget about terrorism of ASALA," reads the message under the heading "We did not forget and will not forget", posted by Kyran in English and Turkish on Twitter.

In the 70s and 80s of the last century, 31 Turkish diplomats and members of their families became victims of Armenian terrorists.