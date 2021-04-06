Uzbekistan to optimize the number of employees in public administration system

By Trend





President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree “On optimizing the structure and reducing the number of staff members of state power and management bodies,” Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

In accordance with the document, from May 1, the number of personnel in the public administration system will be reduced by 15%. Also, the positions of deputy heads of ministries and departments will be optimized.

Reportedly, at present, there are 44,099 staff members in 53 state institutions. From May 1, 5,308 staff positions in these organizations will be cut. As a result, 38,791 staff units will remain.

It should be recalled that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his address to the parliament said that Uzbekistan needs a radical improvement in the activities of government bodies.



