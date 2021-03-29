Turkish airline Anadolujet returns to Georgian market

By Trend





Turkish low-cost airline Anadolujet is returning to the Georgian air transportation market, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The Istanbul-Tbilisi-Istanbul airline will start operating flights from March 29 and will operate flights 7 times a week.

The Turkish airline will operate flights to Tbilisi from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport. One way ticket price starts from 49 euros.

AnadoluJet is a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, a low-cost airline based at Ankara Airport. AnadoluJet was founded on April 23, 2008.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to bring Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.