MFA shares potential sectors of Lithuanian investment in Georgia

By Trend





Georgian foreign direct investment (FDI) stock in Lithuania was 7.21 million euros as of 3Q2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Lithuania told Trend.

"In 3Q2020 Lithuanian direct investment in Georgia was 7.14 million euros," the ministry said.



According to the source, the main fields of Lithuanian investments are administrative services, professional and scientific services, real estate activities, financial services, ITC.

"Georgia mostly invests in Lithuania in sectors of accommodation activities, ITC, professional and scientific activities, private purchases and sales of a real estate, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycle," the ministry said.

As the ministry said, Lithuania is interested in the attraction of Georgian investment in the sectors of tourism, transport, and logistics, ITC.



"Potential sectors of Lithuanian investment in Georgia could be chemical products, machinery and its equipment, engineering industry, food products," the source said.

Georgia and Lithuania have close friendly relations in all spheres of cooperation.

Approximately 20 international treaties signed between the countries serve as the legal basis for fruitful cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, education, sports and youth affairs, agriculture, health care, and others. Close cooperation is ongoing within international organizations.