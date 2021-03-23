Covid-19 vaccines to be available for population aged 65 years and over - Georgian Health Minister

By Trend





According to Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, the Vaccination Council decided that the Covid-19 immunization process will involve persons aged 65 years and over, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“We decided to add age groups to the vaccination process. In particular, our citizens aged 65-75 years and over will have access to Covid-19 shots. These are the most vulnerable groups, so we decided to speed up the process. The registration portal will be available to our citizens from March 25. Before that, they will have an opportunity to receive all the necessary information to register,” said Tikaradze.

A 27-year-old nurse, who developed an anaphylactic reaction after the AstraZeneca shot on March 19, has died. The government decided that the following Covid-19 vaccination will be possible only at the multifunctional hospitals.

Georgia received the first batch of 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX Facility on March 13. Initially these doses were assigned to the medical staff only. Georgia will also secure 14 500 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine this week.