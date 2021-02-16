Iran, Tajikistan to expand coop. on labor market, employment

By Trend

The Director-General of International Affairs of Ministry of Cooperative, Labour and Social Welfare said that Iran and Tajikistan will expand relations in the fields of work, employment and technical and vocational education, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Although Iran and Tajikistan do not share a common border, Tajiks and Iranians share a century-old common civilization, history, culture, and language, Ali Hussein Shahrivar said in the first working group of the Ministry of Labor, Migration, and Employment of the Republic of Tajikistan and Ministry of Cooperative, Labour and Social Welfare of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the meeting, the draft memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the fields of work, employment, and technical and vocational training was finalized, the Director-General of International Affairs of Ministry of Cooperative, Labour and Social Welfare said.

The Iranian and Tajik sides will cooperate through the exchange of information, documents and experience, training and business trips as well as holding conferences, seminars, and joint working groups in the fields of labor relations, labor inspection, occupational health and safety, reduction of work-related accidents, labor market policies, employment, labor exchange, and technical and vocational training, he explained.