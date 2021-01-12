Parliamentary election ensures free expression of will of Kazakh citizens - CIS observer mission

By Trend





The voting process during the election to the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan was quiet, representatives of the CIS Observer Mission said during a press conference, Trend reports.

The members of the Mission attended the process of vote counting and stressed that this procedure was carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law.

The mission representatives also attended the election of members from the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, which was held on January 11, 2021.

"The mission thinks that the election commissions of all levels, with the assistance of the authorities, organized the election at a high level," Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, said.

The mission of observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States concluded that the election of members of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held on a multi-party basis, was transparent, fair, competitive, and in line with the generally recognized principles of holding a democratic election.

The election was held in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Constitutional Law "On election in the Republic of Kazakhstan".

The election ensured the free expression of the will of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan.