Early presidential elections and referendum kick off in Kyrgyzstan

By Trend

Early presidential elections and a referendum on the form of government have started in Kyrgyzstan today at 08:00 a.m, Trend reports citing Kabar.

2474 polling stations are opened throughout the republic.

According to data of the Central Election Commission, 3 million 563 thousand 574 voters will vote in the presidential elections and the referendum.

17 candidates will compete for the presidency. Previously, there were 18 of them, but one of the contenders, Rashid Tagayev, applied to the CEC to revoke the documents for participation in the elections. His name will be crossed out on the ballot papers.

In addition, voters will select the form of government in the country. They will be offered to vote for either the presidential or parliamentary system of governance. They will also have a choice to vote for none.

Voters will be given two ballots - one for the presidential elections, which will be white, the second for the referendum, it is blue.

Citizens who have reached the age of 18 and have submitted biometric data can vote in the elections.