Kazakhstan introduces bill on economic recovery

The head of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov presented amendments to the bill on the recovery of economic growth at the plenary session of the Senate (Higher Chamber of the Parliament), Trend reports referring to the ministry.

"The draft law is aimed at the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State, voiced in the framework of his Appeal ‘Kazakhstan in a new reality: time for action’ for the country's people, the State Commission for the State of Emergency, as well as the implementation of measures provided for in the Comprehensive Plan of Economic Growth Recovery," explained Dalenov on Dec.21 during the discussion of the draft law ‘On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the recovery of economic growth.’

According to the ministry, the proposed amendments provide for the introduction of amendments and additions to 85 legislative acts, including 14 codes and 71 laws in 9 directions, including attraction of investments, development of entrepreneurship and the real sector, a sustainable financial market, digitalization, project management, monetary, social and trade policy.

"In general, the adoption of the draft Law will stimulate the development of economic sectors, including those affected by the restrictive measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, and will also provide a basis for sustainable economic growth," the minister said.