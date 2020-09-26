Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 55,000

By Trend





The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for September 26 in Uzbekistan increased to 54,660, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 50,954 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 451 have died.

At the moment, 3,255 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan following the standards, 718 of them are in serious condition, and 289 patients are in critical condition.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 112 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 29 cases in Namangan region, 15 cases in Andijan region, 14 cases in Syrdarya region, 13 cases in Jizzakh region, 12 cases in Samarkand region, and 3 cases were revealed in the Tashkent region.

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan will be open for road, rail and air transport.

Under the instructions of the president of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transport (buses).

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband, and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.