Armenian national detained in Ukraine for hoax call to police

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

An Armenian national in Ukraine has been detained for providing false information to police about alleged bombing of the buildings of the US and Turkish embassies, the Prosecutor Office of Kyiv reported in its website on August 18.

The suspect made two phone calls to the hotline of the law enforcement agency from his own mobile phone and gave a false message that bombs were planted in the two embassies’ buildings.

Law enforcement officers found that there were no explosives or devices in the premises.

The 46-year-old Armenian citizen faces up to six years in prison for the crime.