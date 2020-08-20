Georgia gains popularity as attractive market among Korean investors

By Trend





Georgia is gaining popularity as an attractive market among the S.Korean investors, said Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports via the ministry.

She made the remark at an online meeting with the Minister of Environment of the Republic of Korea Cho Myung-rae.

According to the ministry of economy, the ministers hails the economic cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the growing dynamics in both bilateral trade and cooperation in the field of tourism.

Turnava notes that in 2019 the number of visitors from Korea increased by 25 percent year-on-year.

The ministers raised the issue of cooperation in the field of energy between the two countries.

"Georgia is gaining popularity as an attractive market among the Korean investors. Up to 80 companies are operating in Georgia’s various sectors with Korean capital. The largest energy projects in Georgia Nenskra Hydropower Plant (HPP) is implemented by a large Korean company K-Water," Turnava said after the meeting.

Turnava adds that Nenskra HPP is a strategic project aimed at increasing Georgia’s energy independence and energy security.