Export of steel from Turkey abroad in 1H2020 shrinks

By Trend

Export of steel from Turkey to world markets dropped by 16.6 percent in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period of last year and amounted to $5.9 billion, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, the overall export of steel from Turkey made up 8 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

In June 2020, Turkey exported the steel in the amount of over $1.1 billion abroad, which is 28.6 percent more compared to the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s steel export in June this year amounted to 8.4 percent of the country's total export.

During the last 12 months (from June 2019 through June 2020), Turkey exported the steel in the amount of over $12.6 billion.

In May 2020, Turkey exported the steel in the amount of $817.7 million abroad, which is 39.7 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, making up 8.2 percent of the country's total export.

From May 2019 through May 2020, Turkey exported the steel in the amount of over $12.3 billion.