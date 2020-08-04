Georgia launches large-scale study on COVID-19

By Trend





The Government of Georgia has launched a large-scale study on the management of COVID-19 and the impact of the pandemic with the help of international partners, Trend reports via Press Service of the Government Administration.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia met with the development partners, together with Natia Mezvrishvili, head of the Administration of the Government.

According to Mezvrishvili, it is especially important to assess and analyze the measures implemented by the government in the fight against the pandemic, including with regard to identifying and understanding flaws in order to ensure that the country’s institutions can deal with similar potential crises more effectively in the future.

The independent study will analyze the impact of the crisis on social, human rights, and legal issues, as well as the stability of state institutions. The actions of the government in the process of managing the state of emergency and the pandemic, the existing challenges, and the impact of COVID-19 on the vulnerable population of Georgia will be assessed.

Recommendations will also be developed within the framework of the study to ensure that state institutions are better prepared in the event of recurring crises.

“The study encompasses important issues such as crisis management, the analysis of the legal framework during the pandemic, and human rights, which are critically important. Our goal is to identify the challenges that we encountered in this process despite the achieved success and to deal with the possible next wave, as well as similar future crises, even more effectively,” Mezvrishvili stated.

The study, which also provides an assessment of crisis management, the legal system, and human rights protection systems under conditions of the pandemic, will be conducted jointly by eight UN agencies and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).