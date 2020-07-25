Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan re-affirm development of bilateral relations

By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The presidents called for the intensification of mutually beneficial partnership between their countries and within international organizations, in particular within Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The parties also discussed the issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, they noted the importance of developing a coordinated approach, as well as regular sanitary and quarantine measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The presidents also discussed environmental issues. In particular, they focused on the issue of the drying up of the Aral Sea, which had a negative impact on the climate and ecology.

During the conversation, the president of Turkmenistan congratulated the president of Uzbekistan on his birthday.

Earlier on June 23, 2020, a meeting was held between representatives of the two countries, where the parties discussed trade and economic cooperation, as well as discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the energy and water sectors.