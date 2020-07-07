Tajikistan to evacuate its residents from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Trend





Tajikistan will evacuate its residents from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The flight to carry Tajik residents back from Kazakhstan will be implemented on Jul. 9, 2020 on the Dushanbe – Almaty – Dushanbe route. Tajik Somon Air company will operate the flight.

Earlier this month, Kazakhstan announced a decision to resume international flights to a number of countries. The flights have been gradually resumed to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand, Georgia and Japan as of Jun. 20, 2020.

On Jun. 2, 2020, an announcement was made that Kazakhstan is reintroducing quarantine regime as the COVID-19 cases count is increasing countrywide.

By a decision of an intergovernmental commission, the quarantine is being imposed for a period of 14 days starting Jul. 5, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 49,683 cases. This includes 16,183 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 264 patients who passed away.