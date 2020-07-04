China allocates humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan, backing anti-COVID battle

By Trend





A humanitarian cargo from China arrived in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“As part of international efforts and solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus spread, China’s government sent another batch of medical humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan,” the ministry said.

The cargo was delivered to Almaty International Airport.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 45,719 cases. This includes 15,404 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 188 patients who passed away.