Iranian currency rates for June 16

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and nine currencies have decreased compared to June 15.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,636 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial June 16
Iranian rial on June 15
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
53,179
52,567
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,253
44,124
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,538
4,494
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,434
4,336
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,390
6,342
1 Indian rupee
INR
554
553
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,423
136,377
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
25,449
25,436
100 Japanese yens
JPY
39,060
39,187
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,420
5,420
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,232
109,234
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,067
30,822
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,297
26,966
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,468
2,443
1 Turkish lira
TRY
6,152
6,159
1 Russian ruble
RUB
606
602
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,502
3,491
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,245
28,670
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,241
30,126
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,430
49,471
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,258
2,255
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
31
31
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
34,461
34,390
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
30,101
29,972
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,938
5,925
100 Thai baths
THB
135,586
135,615
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,853
9,834
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,826
34,706
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
47,636
47,275
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
10,383
10,403
1 Georgian lari
GEL
13,713
13,817
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,980
2,972
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
537
541
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
17,746
17,645
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,758
24,758
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
83,786
83,532
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,067
4,082
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,000
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 199,217 rials, and the price of $1 is 178,814 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 179,896 rials, and the price of $1 is 158,091 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 178,000-181,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 198,000-201,000 rials.