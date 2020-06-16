Iranian currency rates for June 16

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.





According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and nine currencies have decreased compared to June 15.





According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,636 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 16 Iranian rial on June 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,179 52,567 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,253 44,124 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,538 4,494 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,434 4,336 1 Danish krone DKK 6,390 6,342 1 Indian rupee INR 554 553 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,423 136,377 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,449 25,436 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,060 39,187 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,067 30,822 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,297 26,966 1 South African rand ZAR 2,468 2,443 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,152 6,159 1 Russian ruble RUB 606 602 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,502 3,491 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,245 28,670 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,241 30,126 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,430 49,471 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,258 2,255 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,461 34,390 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,101 29,972 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,938 5,925 100 Thai baths THB 135,586 135,615 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,853 9,834 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,826 34,706 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,636 47,275 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,383 10,403 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,713 13,817 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,980 2,972 1 Afghan afghani AFN 537 541 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,746 17,645 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,786 83,532 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,067 4,082 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.





SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 199,217 rials, and the price of $1 is 178,814 rials.





NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 179,896 rials, and the price of $1 is 158,091 rials.





In the black market, $1 is worth about 178,000-181,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 198,000-201,000 rials.