Iranian currency rates for June 16

16 June 2020 [11:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.


According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and nine currencies have decreased compared to June 15.


According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,636 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial June 16

Iranian rial on June 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,179

52,567

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,253

44,124

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,538

4,494

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,434

4,336

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,390

6,342

1 Indian rupee

INR

554

553

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,423

136,377

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,449

25,436

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,060

39,187

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,067

30,822

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,297

26,966

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,468

2,443

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,152

6,159

1 Russian ruble

RUB

606

602

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,502

3,491

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,245

28,670

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,241

30,126

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,430

49,471

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,258

2,255

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,461

34,390

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,101

29,972

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,938

5,925

100 Thai baths

THB

135,586

135,615

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,853

9,834

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,826

34,706

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,636

47,275

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,383

10,403

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,713

13,817

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,980

2,972

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

537

541

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,746

17,645

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,786

83,532

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,067

4,082

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,966


In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.


SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 199,217 rials, and the price of $1 is 178,814 rials.


NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 179,896 rials, and the price of $1 is 158,091 rials.


In the black market, $1 is worth about 178,000-181,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 198,000-201,000 rials.

