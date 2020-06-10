Uzbekistan to establish one-stop shop for agricultural services

By Trend





A one-stop shop for agricultural services is being established in the Fergana region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of Uzbekistan.

It will serve over 500 agro-industrial complexes under public-private partnership terms.

More than 40 types of services of the Center will be provided on the basis of innovative technologies: geo-information systems and drone service.

Also, 15 scientists from agricultural research institutes and more than 30 representatives of local and foreign agribusinesses will work in the Center on a permanent basis.

The Center's modern laboratory has passed international accreditation and provides services to 9,000 farms and 500 representatives of agribusiness. It conducts five types of research: check of safety of agricultural products, seedling nursery, soil, water and phytosanitary analyses.

“The Agro Services Center of Fergana region will provide employment for 133 workers with modern knowledge and experience. Of these, 40 specialists have completed advanced training in the US, Turkey, Israel, Netherlands, Germany, China and Latvia, while the rest will undergo training in international agricultural centers by the end of the year,” the report says.

To organize the Center's activity, government plans to use loans of World Bank, European Union grants and funds of private investors. According to the message, in the near future similar centers will appear in other regions of the country.