Kyrgyzstan reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1,748 in total

By Trend





Kyrgyzstan’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 1748 after 23 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Nurbolot Usenbaev, the country’s deputy health minister said at his daily online news briefing that two out of 26 cases are imported, one trucker, the second is a teenager who arrived with his mother from Russia. 23 people are contact persons.

“One source of infection has not been identified,” he said.

The deputy minister also added that of the new infected 6 are medical workers, raising the total number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 350, including 249 recoveries.

Usenbaev said that 57 more patients have made full recovery from the virus, taking the tally of the country's recoveries to 1170.

Currently, 562 patients are still in hospitals, and 5 of them are in intensive care.

A total of 2241 people in the country who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation, and another 7426 people are in home quarantine under the supervision of doctors for the same reason.



