Iranian currency rates for May 30

By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to May 28.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,642 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial May 30
Iranian rial on May 28
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,869
51,497
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,664
43,369
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,459
4,381
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,320
4,262
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,257
6,205
1 Indian rupee
INR
557
554
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,130
135,965
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
25,720
26,153
100 Japanese yens
JPY
38,961
38,958
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,419
5,418
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,232
109,233
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,496
30,511
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,060
25,958
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,393
2,423
1 Turkish lira
TRY
6,159
6,194
1 Russian ruble
RUB
599
593
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,529
3,529
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,004
27,752
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,746
29,575
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,397
49,412
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,257
2,257
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
31
30
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
34,622
34,464
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
29,649
29,654
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,885
5,860
100 Thai baths
THB
131,992
131,730
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,661
9,639
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,117
33,889
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
46,642
46,262
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,968
10,187
1 Georgian lari
GEL
13,185
13,136
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,866
2,845
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
549
549
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
17,424
17,423
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,757
24,757
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
83,271
82,782
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,091
4,099
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,969
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 185,866 rials, and the price of $1 is 170,875 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 168,646 rials, and the price of $1 is 152,818 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 170,000-173,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 184,000-187,000 rials.