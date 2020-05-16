European Parliament to hear annual report on EU-Georgia association agreement

By Trend





The European Parliament will hear the annual report on the implementation of the EU association agreement with Georgia during the May 19 sitting of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, according to the document attached to the agenda, the main topic will be the progress made by Georgia in several areas.

The European Parliament calls on Georgia to respect the highest standard of independent court and impartial court.

The European Parliament also calls on the relevant agencies to review the procedures of election of judges and ensure that the recommendations of the Venice Commission are implemented.

The Parliament expresses regret that serious shortcomings were identified in the selection process of Supreme Court judges.