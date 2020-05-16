Georgia, Finland need closer cooperation in tourism

By Trend





Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili talked on the phone with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.

The heads of state spoke about the coronavirus-related situation in Georgia and Finland and remote education process, as access to education in a crisis situation is very important.

The president of Georgia briefed her Finnish counterpart on the tourism plan prepared by the Georgian government and noted that Georgia and Finland need closer cooperation in the field of tourism.

Zourabichvili also stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of cyber security between the two countries.

The presidents touched upon issues on Georgia's European integration. Zourabichvili said that the current crisis was an opportunity for Georgia to deepen relations with the European Union and take specific steps towards Europe.