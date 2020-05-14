Uzbekistan's special commission discusses sustainable development goals

By Trend





The first meeting of the Parliamentary Commission on Control over Implementation of National Goals and Tasks in the Field of Sustainable Development of Uzbekistan for the Period until 2030 was held on 13 May 2020, Trend reports with reference to UzDaily.

Members of the Parliamentary Commission - chairmen of committees of the Senate and Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan’s Parliament, permanent representatives of UN structures in Uzbekistan, heads of relevant ministries and agencies participated in the session.

The main topic of discussion was the draft of Voluntary National Review (VNR) on implementation of national goals and objectives in sustainable development sphere.

Uzbekistan is included in the list of 49 countries planning to present the Voluntary National Review at the high-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in 2020. It was noted that the adoption of the National Sustainable Development Goals and Tasks of Uzbekistan for the period up to 2030 has created a basis for a new global partnership to improve well-being through the development of national standards for sustainable development and harmonization of its economic, social and environmental aspects.

Uzbekistan, as a developing region of the world, has achieved tremendous success in liberalization of the economy and transition to the market over the past three years. An important step towards achieving these goals was the establishment of the Parliamentary Commission to monitor the implementation of national sustainable development goals and objectives for the period until 2030.

The work of the Parliamentary Commission will cover permanent control over the implementation of national sustainable development goals both at the national and regional levels, in regions and districts. The work of the Parliamentary Commission will involve the general public, civil society institutions and the media in order to ensure maximum transparency and openness.

The draft document contains an analysis of the implementation of state, sectorial and regional programs and strategies aimed at achieving long-term strategic development goals of the country, using statistical data on Sustainable Development Indicators.

Representatives of UN agencies that participated in the meeting expressed their views on the main aspects of enhancing cooperation during the pandemic. There was an exchange of views on priorities for cooperation in this area.