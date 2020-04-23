Iran announces its coronavirus statistics as of April 23

By Trend





Other 90 people have died from the coronavirus (COVID 19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur as many as 1,030 people got infected with the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 3,105 people is critical.

So far, more than 389,000 tests have been conducted in Iran to reveal the infected.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 87,000 people have been infected, 5,481 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 64,800 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.