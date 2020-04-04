Rouhani: Iran's social distancing plan to continue

By Trend

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani announced that the social distance plan in the country will continue.

“Various protocols should be carefully designed for each business for the reopening period, after ensuring the establishment of a stable situation,” Hassan Rouhani said at the meeting of National Committee on Combating Coronavirus meeting on April 4, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"We implemented the first and second phases of social distancing plan and had good success; now we are in the third stage, which is the implementation of intelligent social distancing,” the head of state said.

"Health protocols should be designed in such a way that all people, including employees, workers and businessmen, be assured of their work environment,” Rouhani noted adding that the government needs to decide on the reopening of the universities and schools.

"We should keep in mind that if coronavirus spread continues, we should manage the situation. We should not make decisions without studying it,” said the president. “People should know that any decision made by the government is based on careful scientific research and in consultation with all specialists.”

Emphasizing that people's health is the first priority, the president said that apart from the priority of health care, small businesses are also important.

"We need to know that the coronavirus has caused major damage to the low income groups,” said Rouhani. “People expect the government not to allow coronavirus to destroy their health and livelihood, which means that we must protect social and economic situation."