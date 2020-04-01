Over 750,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 36,000 deaths confirmed worldwide

By Trend





A total of 750,890 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 36,405 coronavirus-related death were registered worldwide as of 10am Geneva time (noon Moscow time) on March 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The number of confirmed cases grew by more than 57,000 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 3,301.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities — 423,946 and 26,694 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 31,131 and the number of deaths — by 2,954.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 163,014 and the number of deaths stands at 2,457.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 104,868 cases and 3,671 fatalities as of March 30.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (140,640), Italy (101,739), Spain (85,195), China (82,545), and Germany (61,913).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from 160 countries, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.