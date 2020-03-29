Georgia increases oil and oil products' import from Turkey

By Trend





Turkey exported 10,381 tons of oil and oil products totaling $6.5 million to Georgia from January through February 2020, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

On an annualized basis, Turkey increased the export of oil and oil products to Georgia by 5,055 tons.

Over the same period last year, 5,326 tons of oil and oil products were imported by Georgia from Turkey for a total amount of $4 million.

Turkey ranks first in Georgia’s commodity circulation.

From January through February 2020, total imports to Georgia from Turkey amounted to $214.5 million. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $36 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in January 2020 exceeded $250.5 million, which is 13.5 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.







