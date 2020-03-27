Iran starts testing plasma treatment plan for COVID19 patients

By Trend

The plasma treatment plan as a complementary treatment method started on Thursday by getting plasma from those who have been recovered from coronavirus to inject to infected patients in Masih Daneshvari Hospital, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Health Services, plasma donors were among a number of medical staff who have been infected and have recovered recently.

It is not an independent medical method and has been experimentally added to other therapies.

The method will be publicly, clearly and precisely announced by the next two weeks, when the scientific results are clarified.

Meanwhile, head of Masih Daneshvari Hospital Ali Akbar Velayati referred to position of Masih Daneshvari Hospital as one of the most important professional centers with regard to lung diseases and as a pioneer in fighting COVID19.





He noted that about 1,100 infected cases have been treated in Masih Daneshvari Hospital.