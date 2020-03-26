Export of Turkish chemical products to Russia increases

By Trend

Turkey's export of chemical products to Russia increased by 15.33 percent and amounted to $68.6 million from January through February 2020, Turkey’s Trade Ministry told Trend.

Turkey's export of chemical products to Russian amounted to $38.5 million in February 2020, showing an increase of 37.37 percent compared to February 2019.

From January through February 2020, Turkey’s export of chemicals to world markets increased by 1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to $3.2 billion.

Over the reporting period, Turkey’s export of chemicals amounted to 10.9 percent of the country's total export.

Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets amounted to $1.5 billion in February 2020, which is 7.8 percent less compared to February 2019.

In February 2020, Turkey’s export of chemical amounted to 10.3 percent of the country's total export.





According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of chemical products amounted to $20.6 billion from February 2019 through February 2020.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in Jan. 2020 amounted to $33.9 billion.

In Jan. 2020, Turkey's export increased by 6.4 percent compared to Jan. 2019 and amounted to $14.8 billion.

Turkey's import increased by 18.8 percent in Jan. 2020 compared to Jan. 2019, amounting to $19.2 billion.